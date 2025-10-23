Port St. Lucie details Ebenzer Soccer Stadium plan, emphasizing funding safeguards and city benefits

PORT ST. LUCIE — City officials provided new details about the proposed Ebenzer Soccer Stadium during a special City Council meeting on Oct. 20, outlining the project’s funding structure, operating terms, and community benefits while addressing resident concerns.

Jennifer Davis, director of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, emphasized that public funds will not be used to build the 6,000-seat stadium.

"General fund dollars from the city of Port St. Lucie will not be used for the construction of the stadium project, or to reimburse the developer or operator," Davis said.

Davis shared a statement from the United Soccer League expressing its commitment to the city. "Port St. Lucie is a viable and compelling market to support a professional soccer franchise," the statement read. "This conclusion is the result of a comprehensive evaluation that included demographic trends, youth soccer participation, economic growth indicators, regional sports demand, and stadium potential. The USL supports a professional soccer club in Port St. Lucie."

The stadium will occupy about six acres within the Walton & One site and will align with the property’s master plan, Davis said. It will serve as home to the future Port St. Lucie Sports Club while also being available for at least 24 city events, such as concerts and festivals.

Under the development agreement, the developer will deposit $500,000 with the city within three days of executing the development and funding agreement and provide a performance bond equal to 120% of the project’s estimated cost. The city will retain ticket and parking revenue from city events and share sponsorship and promotional revenue through the agency.

While construction will be privately funded, the developer will qualify for a Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Tax Increment reimbursement starting one year after occupancy. The reimbursement will be capped at half of the project’s cost, not to exceed $27.5 million over 20 years, with $1.35 million available annually.

Davis shared a projection showing that by 2030, $7.61 million in tax increment value could be recognized. "If you less out the $1.35 million that’s in commitment for this project, there would still be other TIF revenue that would be utilized to reinvest in those CRAs," she said, noting the estimates are conservative and do not account for nearby developments.

Councilmember Anthony Bonna questioned whether a potential statewide property tax amendment could affect CRA revenue. Stephen O’Keefe, who assisted with the project’s financial planning, said the impact is uncertain but could pose difficulties.

"It would have an adverse effect if they eliminated property taxes across the board," O’Keefe said. "That would also be for the city itself, and also the CRA, because those are from property taxes, along with other taxes that are generated from there. Depending on which one they pass, it won't be as detrimental."

Bonna said contingency plans should be in place to protect taxpayers. "In the event there is some kind of big change, we have something so that the taxpayers aren't on the hook and that we have taken every caution in the agreement to protect the city," he said.

The operating agreement requires the stadium operator to cover all taxes, assessments, licenses, and related costs. The operator will hold a 50-year lease with an option to extend for 25 years and may have the opportunity to purchase the land. If declined, the land must be returned to the city when the agreement ends.

The plan also provides cost-saving measures, including reimbursement to the Port St. Lucie Police Department for traffic management and security services.

Mayor Shannon Martin reiterated that the city is not responsible for any debt tied to the project and that annual reimbursements will be performance-based and approved by council vote.

Several residents voiced concerns during public comment, including potential noise and traffic impacts.

"I live five miles away, and some of those events, I can hear every word, loud and clear, in my backyard," one resident said. "You have multiple nursing homes over there, you have multiple apartment complexes, multiple condos—who's thinking of those people who live over there?"

Another resident expressed conditional support.

"I don't think the traffic is going to be great," she said.

After discussion and assurances from city officials that safeguards are in place, the council voted to continue moving the project forward. A second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for Nov. 4.