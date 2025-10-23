The Grove at The Port District breaks ground in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — City officials and private developers broke ground this week on The Grove at The Port District, a new riverfront dining and entertainment area that officials say will serve as a central piece of Port St. Lucie’s waterfront redevelopment.

The project is a public-private partnership between the City of Port St. Lucie and SūDā Investments, in collaboration with Atlas Restaurant Group. It is part of the city’s broader effort to revitalize the St. Lucie River area and create a mixed-use community space featuring food, culture, and outdoor gathering areas.

“The Grove at the Port District is more than a project — it’s a movement,” said Gaurav Butani, founder of SūDā Investments. “We’re bringing back the joy of eating outdoors, in a convivial atmosphere where friends and families gather, new people meet, and community life flourishes by the river.”

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said the development reflects the city’s long-term vision for the waterfront.

“The Grove at The Port District represents the vision, character, and vibrancy that make Port St. Lucie such a special place,” Martin said. “With each step forward, we’re creating a destination that celebrates our history, our natural beauty, and the community spirit that defines the Heart of the Treasure Coast.”

Atlas Restaurant Group, known for restaurants including The Choptank, Loch Bar, and Ouzo Bay, will oversee the mix of restaurants, cafés, and kiosks planned for the site. The Grove will feature open-air dining spaces, seasonal kitchens, and waterfront lounges.

“Atlas is proud to partner with SūDā and the City of Port St. Lucie on this visionary project,” said Alex Smith, founder and CEO of Atlas Restaurant Group. “The Grove will redefine how residents and visitors experience the city — a destination where people come together to celebrate and rediscover the joy of community on the water.”

Sustainability will be a key feature of the project, according to developers. Plans include energy-efficient design, green roofs, water conservation systems, and the use of local building materials.

“The Grove is about creating places that nourish people and planet,” said Saniya Mittal, head of strategy and sustainability at SūDā Investments. “The sophistication lies in integrating sustainability into the commercial engine — a $15 million public–private partnership designated an economic-priority project for the City of Port St. Lucie, projected to create approximately 200 jobs and welcome approximately 400,000 visitors annually.”

The Grove’s design includes four culinary quads, a central tiki pavilion, rooftop bar, courtyards, a boardwalk promenade, and year-round live music and markets. City officials said the project will serve as a cornerstone of the Port District Master Redevelopment Plan, which aims to transform the waterfront into a social and cultural hub.