Fort Pierce police search for suspect in Truist Bank robbery

FORT PIERCE — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Truist Bank shortly before noon on Oct. 23, authorities said.

According to the Fort Pierce Police Department, officers responded around 12 p.m. Oct. 23 to the bank at 700 Virginia Ave. after receiving reports of a robbery.

An initial investigation found that a masked man entered the bank, handed a note to a teller demanding money and indicated he was armed. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled the scene on foot, heading north through the parking lot, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing black pants, a long-sleeve black shirt, a blue surgical mask, and a wide-brimmed hat.

Police said they established a perimeter and conducted an extensive search using K-9 units, drones, and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit, but the suspect was not found. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6867 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.