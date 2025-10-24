Indian River County school board pleads push back against charter schools moving in

At an Oct. 13 school board meeting, the Indian River County School Board revealed it had received a letter of intent from Miami-based charter school Mater Academy to move into Pelican Island Classical Magnet School in Sebastian.

The legislation allowing such moves, passed in 2017, is known as “Schools of Hope.” It was designed to bring high-performing charter schools into districts with low performance.

Indian River County, however, has performed well in recent years, earning an “A” rating for the 2024-25 school year and ranking fifth in the state.

A recent change to the legislation allows charter school operators to request underutilized or vacant space at traditional public schools at no cost to the operator, as long as the school is located in an “opportunity zone.”

A School of Hope charter operator is defined as a nonprofit organization with tax-exempt status that operates at least three charter schools, serves low-income students, and meets academic and financial performance standards set by the State Board of Education.

The public school being occupied is still required to cover all maintenance and services normally provided as the charter moves in.

Pelican Island Classical Magnet School, one of the campuses being eyed for use, opened earlier this year and is one of two classical schools in the state.

Board Member Jacqueline Rosario expressed her opposition to the idea.

“This rule, in my opinion, is an extreme overreach,” she said. “I don’t think people understand the gravity of the potential issues this could bring.”

Rosario said she was particularly concerned that charter operators can use school buildings at no cost.

“They can utilize our buildings, be within our buildings, at no cost to them. We carry the entire cost of a 501(c) charter school within our school buildings,” she said.

She also expressed frustration that charter schools must be provided with normal school services — including custodial, maintenance, safety, food, nursing, and student transportation services — at no cost, even on days when public schools are not in session.

“I think every board member in every district across the state needs to speak up,” Rosario said.

Board Member David Dyer echoed many of Rosario’s concerns.

“They have a plan to defund and minimize public schools and to privatize them, and this is the entry to do it,” he said.

Vice Chair Peggy Jones emphasized the need for accountability among charter operators.

“With taxpayers’ money, how are they accountable?” she asked. “I think we should do our best to fight it. I know it’s a state statute, but those things can change too.”

Superintendent David K. Moore also voiced his disapproval of the legislation, noting the district has already made progress in maximizing the use of its facilities, including the very school now being considered.

“There’s no way they can go to Pelican Island, because it’s adding seventh and eighth grade next year,” Moore said. “It will be a small K-8 — always will be — and then we have to go back and play this game.”

Board Chair Teri Barenborg called for members to take action.

“The biggest thing you can do as board members is meet with your legislators,” she said. “Call them, meet with them, tell them about how bad this would hurt our community.”

Moore said he has begun reaching out to local governments as well, appearing at the Sebastian City Council meeting on Oct. 22 to speak on the issue.

“Take our money, occupy our classrooms — we need to stand strong,” he said.

Moore asked city council members to help convey to state officials and residents that Indian River County is a high-performing district that does not need Schools of Hope.

There are currently six Schools of Hope in Florida: Mater Academy, RCMA, Democracy Prep Public Schools Inc., IDEA Public Schools, Success Academy, Renaissance/Warrington Preparatory Academy, and KIPP New Jersey, according to the Florida Department of Education.