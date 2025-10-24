Port St. Lucie staff engage students in learning about local government

PORT ST. LUCIE — City staff met with hundreds of local students this week to explain how municipal government affects everyday life, from clean water to public parks.

The outreach was part of Florida City Week, observed statewide Oct. 20–26, an initiative sponsored by the Florida League of Cities to raise awareness of city services and encourage civic engagement, particularly among students.

“Government can sometimes seem complicated,” said Stephanie Vernot, the city’s community engagement manager. “But when students see how city services touch their lives every day, they understand that government is really about people and community.”

More than 10 city departments participated in educational assemblies with about 500 students from two charter schools and three St. Lucie Public Schools: Village Green Environmental Studies School, Tradition Preparatory High School, Windmill Point Elementary School, Somerset College Preparatory Academy, and Port St. Lucie High School.

Staff led interactive discussions showing how services such as budgeting, planning, and public works function together to keep the city running. Students also learned about opportunities for civic participation and how residents can help shape the city’s future.

“The students gained some great insight into what our City Council does for civic participation and city upkeep,” said Ella Harris, president of the Tradition Preparatory High School Student Government Association. “I loved the enthusiasm. [Staff] was genuinely happy to be teaching our students about their local government.”

“Celebrating City Government Week with the City of Port St. Lucie has given our students a firsthand look at the hard work and dedication that goes into maintaining and improving our community,” said Evan Risi, a government teacher at Port St. Lucie High School. “Seeing the young citizens of Port St. Lucie High engage with their city’s decision-makers gives me great hope for the future of our growing community. I hope this celebration becomes a tradition at our school.”

The city also held a daily trivia contest on its Facebook and LinkedIn pages as part of Florida City Week activities.