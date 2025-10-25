Stuart man accused of throwing rock at ICE vehicle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 19-year-old Stuart man was arrested Tuesday after police say he threw a rock through the window of an occupied Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle during a federal operation.

Port St. Lucie police were called around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 to the Wawa at 10308 SW Village Parkway, where the incident occurred during an ICE and Border Patrol operation.

According to police, a federal agent was driving through the parking lot after an arrest when the suspect, identified as Pasqual Velasquez Martin, picked up a river rock from a landscaped area and threw it at the vehicle, shattering the rear window.

Velasquez Martin, the son of the arrestee, fled the scene but was quickly located by federal agents between the nearby MD Now and PDQ restaurant, police said. He was taken into custody without further incident. No agents were injured.

A witness confirmed that Velasquez Martin threw the rock, police said.

Port St. Lucie officers charged Velasquez Martin with one count of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $25,000 bond.