Martin County ranks among top Florida counties for immigration enforcement activity

A new online dashboard from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement provides statewide data on immigration enforcement activity, showing where encounters are taking place most frequently.

As of Oct. 27, the site listed 6,128 immigration enforcement encounters and 4,944 related arrests statewide.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported 433 encounters, ranking third in Florida behind the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which reported 2,844 encounters, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, with 454.

Neighboring counties recorded far fewer incidents. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported 93 encounters, while St. Lucie County reported 38 and Indian River County three.

Demographic information included in the state dashboard shows that individuals involved in enforcement encounters come from a wide range of backgrounds and locations.

Martin County deputies have assisted the state in ongoing immigration enforcement operations, including a recent 10-day deployment of 11 rapid response deputies to the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility.

On Oct. 23, Florida Highway Patrol troopers made an immigration-related arrest in the Golden Gate neighborhood of Martin County, where multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

A building on Southeast Commercial Avenue in Stuart is currently being used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. A protest was held outside the site last week, followed by another in Fort Pierce on Oct. 24.