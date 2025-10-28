Fort Pierce police to host career fair Nov. 1 for law enforcement and civilian positions

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Police Department will host a community career fair on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fort Pierce Yacht Club, 700 Indian River Drive.

The free event will highlight a range of job opportunities within the department, including both sworn and civilian positions. Department representatives, recruiters and specialized unit members will be on hand to discuss current openings, career paths and the hiring process.

“This career fair is a great opportunity for anyone interested in public service to meet our team, ask questions, and see what makes the Fort Pierce Police Department a special place to work,” Interim Chief Ridle said. “We’re looking for individuals who want to serve and protect our residents, but also for those who understand the strength and dedication it takes to be a part of this department.”

Current openings include police officer, police crime analyst, school crossing guard, victim advocate, and R.I.C.H. House mentor.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a résumé and valid photo ID. Those planning to attend can RSVP online here.

More information about requirements and benefits is available at the FPPD website or by contacting the recruiting division at recruiting@fppd.org.