Port St. Lucie police arrest suspect in string of vehicle burglaries

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 21-year-old man was arrested early Oct. 25 after police said he was caught on home security video attempting to break into vehicles along Milner Drive.

According to Port St. Lucie police, officers responded to the 5000 block of Milner Drive after a resident called 911 upon spotting a man on their camera footage trying to open car doors in driveways.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Glynne Greenfield, removing a balaclava face covering that matched the witness’s description. Investigators said Greenfield had been checking parked vehicles for unlocked doors during the overnight hours in search of valuables.

Police recovered several hundred dollars in cash and identified multiple additional victims whose vehicles had been burglarized along the street.

Greenfield was charged with multiple counts of burglary and multiple counts of wearing a hood or mask during the commission of a crime, police said.