Horse rescued from canal in St. Lucie County after multi-agency effort

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A horse that became trapped in a canal Sunday afternoon was safely rescued after a coordinated effort by several St. Lucie County agencies, officials said.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said crews were called around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 28 to help free a horse named Chevy, who had become stuck in a canal. The animal’s owners had gone searching for him and called for help after finding him unable to get out.

St. Lucie County Fire District Chevy trapped in the canal, unable to be freed

Firefighters worked alongside the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s Environmental Resources Department, Animal Control, and veterinarian Doc Adams to free the horse. After assessing the situation, crews used heavy equipment to dig a trench that allowed Chevy to walk out of the canal on his own.

By 2:15 p.m., Chevy was safely back on solid ground and reported to be in good condition, officials said.