Missing woman rescued from St. Lucie River marsh after overnight search in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A missing woman was rescued from a marsh along the St. Lucie River after being found stuck in shallow water early Wednesday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Officers were searching the area near the 700 block of Northeast Emerson Street when a drone unit heard a woman yelling for help from across the river, police said. The department’s Marine Unit was deployed, but one of the K9 officers ultimately located the woman with assistance from a private boat owner.

Police said the woman was found trapped in about two feet of water near a mangrove island and unable to move. She had no visible injuries but was severely dehydrated and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately known how long she had been in the water or how she crossed the river, according to police.

Authorities initially responded to the area for a report of a missing adult who may have wandered into a body of water. Police said there was no threat to the community during the search.