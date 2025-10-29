Pelican Island Audubon set to launch photo gallery of Treasure Coast birds

VERO BEACH — The Pelican Island Audubon Society will debut a new interactive photo exhibit, Light as a Feather: Birds of Florida, with a fundraiser reception Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at 2266 14th Ave. in Vero Beach. Tickets for the reception are $30.

The 16-panel photography display features the work of John Nelson and Sonia Sousa. Nelson serves as a board member of the Pelican Island Audubon Society and is president of the Martin County Audubon, while Sousa is an accomplished bird photographer whose work captures the state’s natural beauty.

Guests can expect to see striking images of native Florida bird species, including the great egret, ibis, black skimmer, American white pelican, caracara, and bald eagle, said Donna Halleran, executive director of the Pelican Island Audubon Society.

“Both John and Sonia will be here to discuss their photos,” Halleran said. “Their images are printed on metal, and each piece includes a QR code that plays the bird’s call and shows where in Indian River County you can find it.”

The Nov. 1 event includes a beer and wine reception and serves as a fundraiser for the Audubon Society’s environmental education programs. Proceeds support the group’s after-school Audubon Advocate Program, which teaches local students about conservation, wildlife, and the Indian River Lagoon.

“The program serves four South County schools and teaches kids how to be advocates for the community,” Halleran said. “They learn everything from photography and journaling to kayaking and identifying birds, all while strengthening their science vocabulary.”

After the opening reception, Light as a Feather: Birds of Florida will be open to the public throughout November at the Pelican Island Audubon House, 195 9th Street SE in Vero Beach. Viewing hours are Monday through Friday, 10 to 11:30 a.m.