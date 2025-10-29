Port St. Lucie reviews progress, future plans for half-cent sales tax projects

PORT ST. LUCIE — At the Oct. 27 City Council meeting, commissioners reviewed the infrastructure projects funded by the city’s half-cent sales tax and discussed which projects may come next.

Everett Tourjee, project manager for the city, provided an overview of how the voter-approved tax revenue has been used since its passage.

“As we know, the sales tax referendum was approved by voters in 2018, and projects began to come online shortly after,” Tourjee said.

He began with an update on the Floresta Drive project, describing it as one of the city’s largest undertakings.

“It’s a four-mile project that provides a two-lane roadway with landscaping, lighting, sidewalks, and bicycle lanes, and it extends from Southbend Boulevard to Prima Vista Boulevard,” he said.

Other major features include baffle boxes for stormwater runoff and ponds for roadway drainage and flood protection. The project is currently in its third and final phase of construction and is expected to be completed in 2028.

Another major initiative in development is the California Boulevard widening project, which will expand the road from two lanes to four between Crosstown Parkway and St. Lucie West Boulevard. The project also includes intersection improvements at California and St. Lucie West.

“Right now, Public Works is partnering with the Office of Management and Budget to workshop the solicitation and bid documents for this project so that we can better create the foundation for the project,” Tourjee said.

In addition to large-scale efforts, the half-cent sales tax has funded a variety of smaller improvements across the city.

“We have completed 12 miles of sidewalk that would not have otherwise been completed as part of the half-cent sales tax program,” Tourjee said. “We’ve also completed to date 80.75 miles of resurfaced roadway that would not have otherwise been resurfaced, and there are several more miles to come.”

The Public Works Department has also made landscaping and irrigation upgrades along U.S. 1, from the Martin County line to 150 feet north of Southeast Huffman Road.

The tax revenue was also used to improve intersections along St. Lucie West Boulevard and the Torino intersection, including the installation of roundabouts.

Looking ahead, the department is considering several upcoming projects that could be funded through the half-cent sales tax. Those include:

St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project

Oak Hammock Drainage Improvements

Southbend Corridor Improvements

Sandpiper Traffic Calming and Safety Improvements

Torino Parkway Widening Project

Central Drainage Improvements

Sidewalks

Traffic Signal Enhancements

Repaving

Water Quality and Drainage Improvements

Shade Structures and Benches in Community Areas

Trails and Land Preservation

Tourjee said each proposed project received positive feedback from a recent resident survey, with nearly all earning 60% or higher approval.

City commissioners will take a closer look at the proposals during a Nov. 17 workshop focused on the developments.