Deputies arrest several for nudity outside Blind Creek Beach’s designated area

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Several people were arrested Oct. 25 at the Little Mud Boat Ramp for indecent exposure after deputies received repeated complaints about unauthorized nudity outside Blind Creek Beach’s designated nude-optional zone, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said it has received numerous reports in recent weeks of people attempting to use public areas north of the designated section of Blind Creek Beach for nude recreation.

The ongoing renovation of the beach may be causing some visitors to relocate, but the sheriff’s office emphasized that other nearby areas, including the Little Mud Boat Ramp, are not part of the permitted nude-optional zone.

Deputies have maintained a visible presence in the area since early September, conducting foot and ATV patrols and reminding visitors of posted signage marking where nudity is allowed. Despite those efforts, arrests and notices to appear were issued Oct. 25 about 1.1 miles north of the approved area.

The individuals were charged with indecent exposure, specifically exposure of sexual organs.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to enforce state laws and county ordinances related to Blind Creek Beach, including violations involving unauthorized nudity and illegal parking along A1A. Deputies noted that illegal parking creates safety hazards for bicyclists, pedestrians, and motorists.

Officials urged visitors to stay within the marked nude-optional boundaries and to cover up before entering parking lots or other public spaces. Anyone who witnesses unsafe activity or violations is asked to contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.