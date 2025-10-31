171-home Emerson Oak development moves forward in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Plans for a new 171-unit residential community by Pulte Homes are moving ahead after the Indian River County Board of Commissioners voted to move the project forward at its Oct. 21 meeting.

“This particular subdivision is a planned development and it's consisting of 171 single-family lots to be located on 43rd Avenue Southwest and 13th Street Southwest,” said County Attorney Jennifer Shuler, who presented an overview of the proposal to commissioners.

The project, known as Emerson Oak, will be built in three phases.

“Phase 1a consists of the model home row with seven lots, the project entrance on 13th Street Southwest, and the adjacent stormwater pond,” Shuler said. “Phase 1b will include 70 lots, the amenity center, and infrastructure commensurate with the phase. And phase 2 will include 94 lots, which include the remainder of the residential development, the project entrance on 17th Street, and the necessary utilities to support the phase 2 homes.”

As part of the development agreement, Pulte Homes will fund several roadway improvements intended to manage traffic impacts from the new neighborhood.

“There’s dedication of right-of-way — 0.94 acres along the 13th Street Southwest frontage for future street alignment,” Shuler said. “This is to allow 13th Street to align with what is lying east of it so we can have interconnectivity.”

She said the developer will also provide 100 feet of right-of-way along 17th Street Southwest and 50 feet along 43rd Avenue Southwest, which would allow for future widening of 43rd Avenue.

“There are intersection and turn lane improvements that will be provided by the developer as well,” she said. “Those improvements include a westbound left turn lane on 13th Street Southwest into the project’s entrance, a southbound right turn lane on 43rd Avenue Southwest at 13th Street Southwest, a northbound left turn lane on 43rd Avenue Southwest at 13th Street Southwest, and an eastbound left and right turn lane on 13th Street Southwest at 43rd Avenue during phase 1b. There will also be paving and drainage improvements on 17th Street Southwest along the project site’s entire frontage, and an eastbound left and right turn lane on 17th Street Southwest at 43rd Avenue Southwest.”

The developer will also contribute funding toward a nearby infrastructure project.

“There’s also to be a 17th Street Southwest bridge contribution,” Shuler said. “The developer shall contribute their fair share, and this was calculated by their cost estimate that was approved by Engineering. The developer shall contribute 3.7 percent of funding to the future of the 17th Street Southwest bridge crossing.”

That share equals about $53,000 of the estimated $1.5 million bridge project.

Logan Wellmeier, a representative for Pulte Homes, said the company’s contributions go beyond what the county requires.

“It’s my understanding that the turn lanes that Pulte is going to be creating will essentially take care of any impact that they're going to have to the area,” Wellmeier said. “The additional benefit is going to be the right-of-way that they’re going to give on 13th and 43rd, which is going to allow for a realignment of 13th, which is necessitated or a portion of the Indrio Point project that’s already been approved. Those are not required based on the impact that our project’s going to have. Those are additional benefits that Pulte is giving to the county as a good partner.”

A final review and vote on the Emerson Oak development is scheduled for Nov. 4.