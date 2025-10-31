Fort Pierce to break ground on major Indian River Drive revitalization project

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce is set to begin a major downtown infrastructure overhaul with the start of the Indian River Drive Corridor Improvements Project, a $10.25 million effort aimed at transforming one of the city’s most traveled waterfront roadways.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 N. Indian River Drive.

“Ultimately, the project basically entails the reconstruction of the road from Seaway Drive down to Avenue A or Marina Way,” said Shyanne Harnage, the city’s Community and Economic Development Director. “It’s really going to modernize that entire roadway, making it more walkable and pedestrian-friendly. There’s utility infrastructure that’s going in as well as parking infrastructure, lighting, and the Morris Creek Bridge is going to be totally reconstructed with an enhanced pedestrian sidewalk.”

According to the city, the project will include full roadway reconstruction, on-street parking, bridge improvements, and streetscape upgrades designed to make downtown more accessible and appealing to residents, businesses, and visitors.

City Engineer Mark Zrallack said the design focuses heavily on pedestrian safety.

“So you’re going to have a 10-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of the road, so you’ll have a wide pedestrian pathway along the waterfront area there,” he said. “We’re also going to have a six-foot sidewalk on the west side, so you’re going to have increased pedestrian walkability for this highly trafficked area.”

Zrallack added that the project will include new street lighting and landscaping for both safety and beautification.

“It’ll be a lighted walkway and corridor again to improve pedestrian safety on that front,” he said.

Harnage said the changes should also benefit downtown businesses by improving connectivity between key destinations.

“Right now it’s pretty fragmented,” she said. “If you’ve been downtown and wanted to go to an event at the Riverwalk Center and then one of our restaurants or Marina Square, there are sidewalks, but they’re narrow, and there’s no parking on the street currently. So the redesigned parking layout is going to improve efficiency and access to shops, restaurants, and parks.”

The city recently gained control of Indian River Drive following a land swap with St. Lucie County.

“The Indian River Drive roadway was actually a county-maintained and owned roadway,” Harnage said. “We just recently took control of it, and with the future development that’s expected at King’s Landing and with our downtown master plan projects, we were really taking a look at this corridor.”

Funding for the project comes from several sources, including the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency, the city’s half-cent infrastructure surtax approved by voters in 2018, road impact fees, and a Florida Job Growth Infrastructure Grant through FloridaCommerce.

“It is really a collaborative effort between multiple partners and funding sources,” Harnage said. “The FPRA is contributing three million dollars to the project, along with other local and state funds.”

Construction will begin with the Morris Creek Bridge, the most time-sensitive component of the project, Zrallack said. “It’s a busy corridor, right in the heart of our downtown, so there will be detours around,” he noted.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2027 and will take place in phases, with updates and detours posted on the city’s website and social media pages.

Harnage said the work fits into a broader vision for downtown Fort Pierce.

“Downtown is frequently, if not all the time, the most visited destination in St. Lucie County,” she said. “It’s really important that the city continue to invest in that destination and improve our public spaces.”

Other related projects include the redevelopment of Marina Square, Avenue D corridor improvements, and the Festival Street project on 2nd Street, all part of the city’s downtown master plan.

“Ultimately, I think this is an important milestone for the city’s continued investment in our community,” Harnage said. “It’s a chance for us to celebrate years of planning and coordination that have led to this project; A symbol of progress not just for Indian River Drive, but for Fort Pierce as a whole.”