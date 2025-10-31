Otter trained in search and recovery visits Martin County Sheriff’s Office

STUART — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office hosted a special guest Oct. 30 — “Splash,” a 2-year-old Asian small-clawed otter trained in scent detection and recovery work.

Splash, accompanied by his trainer and owner, Michael Hadsell of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue, visited the agency to demonstrate his unique skills. Peace River K9 Search and Rescue is a Southwest Florida–based nonprofit organization that provides scent detection and recovery services.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Splash the otter is the first of his kind as a search and recovery animal

According to the sheriff’s office, Splash is the first search and recovery otter in the nation. His training allows him to assist in locating individuals lost in bodies of water, using his sharp senses and specialized detection abilities.

During the visit, Splash impressed detectives and the Crime Scene Unit with a presentation showcasing his recovery techniques.

“We’re grateful to Peace River K9 Search and Rescue for visiting and sharing their innovative approach to recovery operations,” the sheriff’s office said in a post.

Sheriff John Budensiek added that “partnerships like this showcase how creativity and collaboration can help solve crimes even in the toughest environmental conditions.”