Port St. Lucie man killed after being struck by car while riding electric scooter

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 49-year-old Port St. Lucie man died early Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter, according to police.

Around 5:45 a.m. Oct. 31, Port St. Lucie police responded to the intersection of SE Crosstown Parkway and SE Sandia Drive for a crash involving a 2021 four-door Mercedes and a pedestrian on a scooter.

Investigators said the Mercedes, driven by an adult male from Port St. Lucie, was traveling westbound on SE Crosstown Parkway when it struck the man, who was riding northbound through the western crosswalk. The impact threw the rider from the scooter.

The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured and remained at the scene, police said.

The scooter rider was taken to St. Lucie Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Keith Appelbaum at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.