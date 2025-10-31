Two Port St. Lucie men arrested in $20,000 mail scam targeting California victim

PORT ST. LUCIE — Two Port St. Lucie men were arrested Oct. 30 after police intercepted a package containing $20,000 in cash that had been mailed by a California man who believed he was sending the money to secure his bank account.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the victim received a phone call Oct. 29 from someone claiming to be a representative from Chase Bank. The caller told the victim his account had been compromised and instructed him to “secure” his funds by mailing the cash to a Port St. Lucie address.

The victim withdrew $20,000, placed it in a large yellow envelope, and sent it via FedEx for next-day delivery, police said. After mailing the package, the victim became suspicious and discovered the address was a private residence, not a bank.

Unable to reach FedEx after hours, the man contacted local law enforcement in California, who referred him to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Officers reached out to a local FedEx distribution facility and intercepted the package before it was delivered. Detectives then devised a plan to lure the suspects to the delivery location.

Around 9 a.m. Oct. 30, with help from FedEx employees, police electronically marked the package as delivered to the residence while conducting surveillance. Minutes later, two men arrived in a gray Hyundai SUV and parked outside the home.

The passenger, identified as 20-year-old Trey Romans of Port St. Lucie, exited the vehicle while the driver, 25-year-old Jean Dorcena, remained inside. Officers and detectives took both into custody without incident.

1 of 2 — jean.PNG Jean Dorcena PSLPD 2 of 2 — trey romans.PNG Trey Romans PSLPD

The resident of the home cooperated with investigators and said Dorcena had asked to have a package delivered there in exchange for compensation but told him not to open it. Police said there was no evidence the resident knew what was being delivered.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle revealed about 16.5 grams of marijuana on the passenger seat, which police said was intended for use by the suspects and the resident. Both suspects’ cell phones were seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Romans was charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession and delivery of marijuana under 20 grams, and violation of probation from a prior arrest. Dorcena was charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Both are being held at the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

Police said the victim’s money will be returned to him in the form of a check.

The department reminded residents that no legitimate banking institution will ask customers to mail cash and urged anyone receiving such requests to contact law enforcement immediately.