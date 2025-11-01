Palm City and Jensen Beach educators named Martin County’s 2025-26 Principal, Assistant Principal of the Year

STUART — The Martin County School District has named Palm City Elementary School Principal Lauren Rabener and Jensen Beach Elementary School Assistant Principal Jaime Law as its 2025-26 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.

The announcement was made Oct. 27 during a principals’ meeting at the district office, where Executive Director of School Improvement and Leadership Lauren Gifford and district leaders surprised the two honorees with the recognition.

Rabener began her career with the district in 2008 as a kindergarten teacher at Port Salerno Elementary School. She later served as a literacy coach at Bessey Creek Elementary before becoming assistant principal at Palm City Elementary in 2017. She was named principal in 2022 and has since focused on fostering a collaborative, student-centered learning environment.

Law joined the district in 2004 as a classroom teacher at J.D. Parker Elementary School, where she taught second, third and fifth grades. She became assistant principal at Jensen Beach Elementary in 2014 and has held the role for the past 11 years.

“Great schools begin with great leaders,” Superintendent Michael Maine said. “Mrs. Rabener and Ms. Law exemplify the leadership, vision, and care that make Martin County schools exceptional. Their ability to inspire students, empower teachers, and engage families truly sets them apart. We are proud to have them represent our district at the state level.”

Both educators will be submitted to the Florida Department of Education for consideration in the statewide Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership and Outstanding Assistant Principal Achievement Award programs. State winners will be announced in spring 2026.