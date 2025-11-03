FDOT advances $447 million project to link Florida’s Turnpike and I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Transportation’s Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is studying plans for a new system-to-system interchange connecting Florida’s Turnpike (SR 91) and Interstate 95 (SR 9) near SE Bridge Road in Martin County.

The project, now in the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study phase, aims to improve connectivity, safety and regional mobility between two of South Florida’s busiest highways.

“The study evaluates alternatives, including a No Build option, to improve connectivity, safety, and emergency response,” said Fiorella Teodista, communications outreach coordinator with Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise. “Currently, drivers use local roads such as SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SR 706/Indiantown Road to travel between the Turnpike and I-95. This project is designed to enhance traffic flow, improve safety, and support regional mobility for drivers, residents, and businesses across South Florida.”

According to the Turnpike Enterprise, two sets of direct connection ramps are planned north and south of Bridge Road to accommodate all northbound and southbound Turnpike and I-95 movements.

“Two sets of direct connection ramps are planned north and south of Bridge Road to accommodate all northbound and southbound Turnpike and I-95 movements,” Teodista said. “The project will not add a new interchange with Bridge Road or modify the existing I-95/Bridge Road interchange.”

The project also includes widening the Turnpike for about two miles north and south of Bridge Road. The combined cost of the direct connection ramps and widening is estimated at $447 million, consolidating two efforts for greater efficiency and reduced community impact.

“The direct connection ramps will be constructed along with the widening of the Turnpike for two miles north and south of Bridge Road,” Teodista said. “The combined project cost is estimated at $447 million, consolidating two efforts for greater efficiency and reduced community impact. The Turnpike widening was previously studied under Project No. 423374-1. Design funding is anticipated in Fiscal Year 2030; no funding is programmed within the 5-year work program for right of way or construction.”

To reduce disruptions during construction, the agency plans to phase the work and limit closures during peak travel times.

“Construction will occur in phases to minimize disruption,” Teodista said. “While some activities may take place during both daytime and nighttime hours, long-term full closures are not anticipated. The Turnpike will maintain two lanes in each direction during peak hours, with lane closures limited to off-peak periods. Closure and detour information will be shared in advance through the South Florida Weekly Lane Closures and Work Zone Advisory.”

The PD&E study area extends roughly two miles north and south of SE Bridge Road along both I-95 and the Turnpike. The study will evaluate the potential environmental, social and economic impacts of the proposed interchange and includes noise studies scheduled for fall 2024.

FDOT officials said the new interchange is intended to improve traffic operations, emergency response and evacuation capabilities while supporting long-term growth in the Treasure Coast region.