Tradition Lakes K-8 chosen as name for new St. Lucie County school

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The St. Lucie County School Board has selected Tradition Lakes K-8 as the name for the district’s new school currently under construction in western Port St. Lucie.

The board approved the name unanimously during its Oct. 28 workshop. It replaces the placeholder name “Western Grove K-8.”

According to the district, the name reflects both the school’s geographic location and the character of the surrounding Tradition community.

The decision followed recommendations from a naming committee that included community members, district employees and students. The committee’s goal was to choose a name that honors the local area and aligns with the district’s mission.

Tradition Lakes K-8 is expected to open in August 2026 for the 2026–27 school year.

Principal LaTanya Greene, who will lead the new school, said she is eager to begin preparing for its opening.

“Tradition Lakes K-8 represents more than a location—it symbolizes the vibrant, growing community we serve and the promise of a school where every child can thrive,” Greene said. “I’m honored to help shape its future.”District officials said additional updates on the project will be shared as construction continues.