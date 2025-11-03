Woman dies after jumping from moving pickup on I-95 in Port St. Lucie, authorities say

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 23-year-old woman died early Friday after jumping from a moving pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 1:05 a.m. on Nov. 1, FHP and the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to reports of a body on the roadway near mile marker 118.

Investigators said a light green 2017 Dodge Ram driven by Harrison Earl, 24, of Port St. Lucie, was traveling northbound on I-95. The passenger, Taylor Joan Robert, 23, also of Port St. Lucie, had been speaking with a friend on the phone during the drive back from a Halloween celebration in West Palm Beach.

According to investigators, Robert told her friend she was going to jump from the vehicle. Moments later, the call disconnected. Authorities believe Robert jumped from the pickup and was fatally injured.

Earl remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said.

The investigation remains active. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage is asked to contact Detective Giaccone at 772-807-4401 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.