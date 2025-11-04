Body found in Taylor Creek Spillway in Fort Pierce; homicide investigation underway

FORT PIERCE — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies recovered a body from the Taylor Creek Spillway Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Patrol Operations Bureau and members of the Marine Unit responded around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 to the 1800 block of North U.S. Highway 1 following reports of a body floating in the water.

Deputies recovered the victim, described as a Black male with dreadlocks, from the waterway. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have taken over the case, which remains active and ongoing.

Investigators are working to confirm the man’s identity. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has a family member or friend matching the description who has not been seen or reported missing to contact the agency at 772-462-7300 or email CrimeTips@stluciesheriff.com.

Authorities said additional information will be released as it becomes available.