Fort Pierce launches new foreclosure and home repair programs

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce has announced two new housing initiatives aimed at helping residents maintain stable, safe homes through the 2025–2026 funding cycle.

The Foreclosure Assistance Program and the Residential Rehabilitation Program will open for applications at 8 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2026, and remain available until funds are depleted. The city has allocated $356,368 in State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) funds to support income-eligible homeowners within city limits.

Funding from the programs will help residents avoid foreclosure, complete essential home repairs, and improve housing safety. Applications will be processed on a first-submitted, first-qualified, first-served basis while funds last.

“These programs represent our continued commitment to supporting residents and preserving affordable housing within the City of Fort Pierce,” said Donnella Clarke, Grants Division Manager. “By investing in our neighborhoods, we are not only helping families maintain their homes but also strengthening our entire community.”

To be considered for assistance, applicants must attend a mandatory orientation session before applying. The sessions will explain eligibility criteria, required documentation, and the application process. Applications will not be reviewed without proof of orientation attendance.

Details about eligibility, application instructions, and orientation schedules are available on the city’s website.