Treasure Coast voters head to the polls for local elections

It’s Election Day on the Treasure Coast, with voters in Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, Fellsmere, and Ocean Breeze casting ballots in local races.

In Fort Pierce, a special election is being held to fill the District 2 commission seat vacated by former Commissioner James Taylor, who resigned in July following his arrest on child exploitation charges.

The candidates for the seat are Donna Benton, Chris Dzadovsky, and Jaimebeth Galinis. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election will take place in January.

Polls in Fort Pierce close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4. As of publication, 1,490 of 13,095 eligible voters had cast ballots.

Fort Pierce voting locations include: Midway Road Church of Christ at 3040 W. Midway Road, Havert L. Fenn Center at 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce Masonic Lodge at 4590 Oleander Ave., Westside Church at 1717 Gulfstream Ave., Days Inn at 3224 S. U.S. 1, Renaissance Business Park Entrance 3 at 4132 Okeechobee Road, All Generations Church at 3212 Oleander Ave., and St. Lucie School at 2501 N. Old Dixie Highway.

In Vero Beach, residents are selecting new city council members. The ballot includes incumbents John Cotugno and Taylor Dingle, along with returning candidate Brian Heady.

Fellsmere voters are choosing among three candidates—Ben Baker, Inocensia Hernandez, and Cesar Gomez—for city council seats. As of publication, 1,244 of 11,858 eligible voters in Vero Beach and Fellsmere had voted. Polling locations in both cities close at 7 p.m.

Polling locations for Vero Bech include Christ By The Sea UMC at 3755 Jimmy Buffet Memorial Highway, Our Savior Lutheran Church at 1850 6th Avenue, and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall at 1590 27th Avenue. The sole polling location for Fellsmere is at Fellsmere Community Bible Church at 12 North Hickory Street.

In the town of Ocean Breeze, six candidates are competing for three Town Council seats. Voters will decide among Gali Balogna, Kevin Docherty, Pamela Hurlock, Matthew Kick, Margaret Pugsley, and Gregg Scharnagl.

The sole polling location for Ocean Breeze is at Hoke Library at 1150 NW Jack Williams Way in Jensen Beach.

Polls across Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties close at 7 p.m.