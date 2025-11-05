Indian River County joins national Operation Green Light for Veterans

Indian River County is participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national initiative recognizing the challenges veterans face and the resources available to assist them.

From Nov. 4 through Nov. 11, the County Administration Building and the Expo Center at the County Fairgrounds will be illuminated in green each evening. The display is meant to show appreciation and support for veterans in the community.

Residents are encouraged to take part by displaying green lights at their homes or businesses in honor of those who have served.

“In 2025, the Indian River County Veteran Services Office served more than 14,000 veterans and their dependents,” said Melissa Arndt, MSG, USA (Ret.), the county’s Veteran Services Manager. “Our office was directly responsible for generating approximately $3.1 million in new compensation, pension, and survivor benefits for Indian River County residents last fiscal year.”

Counties play a key role in helping veterans access housing, employment, education, and mental health services that address trauma and help prevent suicide. Indian River County also operates a Veterans Treatment Court, which connects veterans in the justice system with programs addressing mental health and substance use issues.

“I especially appreciate our staff who work tirelessly throughout the year to ensure veterans who call Indian River County home can access the resources they so deserve,” said County Administrator John Titkanich. “Our Veterans Services team takes ‘service excellence’ to a new level. They build meaningful relationships with those they serve—and it shows.”

“As a veteran myself, I can attest, don’t underestimate the significance of a green porch light,” Titkanich added. “It’s a small gesture that can have a big impact on a fellow neighbor’s morale.”