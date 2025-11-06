Man accused of firing gun outside Port St. Lucie pub arrested along with two others

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Port St. Lucie man was arrested after police said he fired several shots at three people during a disturbance early Monday outside Harper’s Pub on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Port St. Lucie police said officers responded to the pub’s parking lot at about 2:48 a.m. Nov. 4 following reports of gunfire.

According to investigators, 44-year-old Peter Riera became agitated and paranoid after leaving the pub, accusing the victims — two men and a woman in their 20s — of trying to “con” him. Police said all four had been drinking together inside the bar before the incident.

During the confrontation, Riera allegedly pulled out a Glock 30 .45-caliber handgun and fired four shots at the victims as they ran through the parking lot. No one was struck by gunfire, police said.

Riera was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of discharging a firearm in public, and one count of using a firearm while under the influence. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail without bond.

While officers were investigating, Brandon Pace, 24, of Port St. Lucie, was detained and later arrested after police said he obstructed the investigation and kicked two officers while being detained. Pace faces one count of resisting an officer with violence and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. He also was held without bond.

Police said Kayla Damiani, 26, also of Port St. Lucie, was arrested after running toward officers and Pace despite being ordered to stay back. She faces one count of resisting an officer without violence and was released from jail on a $500 bond.

Officers recovered Riera’s handgun and four shell casings at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage to contact Detective Samantha DiPierro at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.