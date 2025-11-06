Port St. Lucie to host third annual International Fest on Nov. 22

PORT ST. LUCIE — The city will celebrate cultures from around the world later this month when the third annual International Fest returns to the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The free event, held from 3 to 9 p.m. at 9221 SE Event Center Place, will showcase music, dance, food and traditions representing countries across several continents.

Attendees can experience performances from Mexico, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, China, Africa, the Caribbean, India, Ireland and England. Entertainment will range from mariachi and lion dancers to hula, Bollywood and Junkanoo performances. The evening will conclude with a concert by 1964 The Tribute, a Beatles tribute band once described by Rolling Stone magazine as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth.”

A variety of international dishes will also be available from local vendors, including Lucky Chu Hibachi (Japan), Tacos Downtown (Mexico), Assador (Brazilian barbecue), Cosmic Churros & Ice Cream (Spain), Gelato (Italy) and One Burner Jerk (Jamaica).

The festival’s sports field will host cultural competitions and athletic demonstrations, such as the Foundation for Scottish Athletics’ Highland Games, a dachshund dog race, and exhibitions of cricket and youth rugby.

Inside the Event Center, the Arts & Ideas Experience will feature live music, drumming and dance workshops. The Cultural Fashion Exhibit will be on display in the art gallery from Nov. 22 through Dec. 1, extending its run beyond the main event.

Visitors can also view Flowers from Around the World, an exhibit by the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens that highlights the cultural significance of global floral varieties.

Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations to support the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

A full schedule of performances and activities is available here.