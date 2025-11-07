Body found in St. Lucie River near Port St. Lucie boardwalk

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning in the St. Lucie River near the boardwalk under the Twin Bridges on Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded around 8:11 a.m. after two men fishing on the boardwalk reported seeing the body of an adult male floating in the river. The men stayed at the scene until officers arrived.

The department’s Marine Unit retrieved the body from the water. Police said it is unclear how long the body had been in the river.

A positive identification and cause of death have not yet been determined.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Woodruff at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.