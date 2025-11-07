Boil water advisory issued for part of southeast Stuart after water main break

STUART — The City of Stuart Utilities and Engineering Department has issued a boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the 600 block of S.E. Central Parkway following a water main break, officials announced Nov. 7.

Water service has been restored, but the advisory will remain in effect for at least 72 hours as a precaution until testing confirms the water is safe to drink.

During the advisory, residents are urged to bring all tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then allow it to cool before use. Bottled water may also be used as an alternative.

Tap water may still be safely used for bathing, showering, laundry and handwashing, though officials advise avoiding swallowing water and using hand sanitizer afterward if possible.

The city said it will notify the public once the advisory has been lifted. Updates will be posted at stuartfl.gov and on the StuartLife Facebook page.