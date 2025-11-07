Fort Pierce narrows search for new police chief to seven candidates

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce has named seven finalists in its search for a new police chief, narrowing the field from an initial pool of 57 applicants from across the country.

The candidates include:



Eric Chan, police major, Investigative Services Bureau, Fort Pierce Police Department

Michael Dieppa, chief of police, Chamblee Police Department, Ga.

Caleb Gillette, bureau commander and acting deputy chief, Fort Pierce Police Department

Vernon Hale, former assistant chief of police, Prince George’s County Police Department, Md.

Mirtha Ramos, chief of police, DeKalb County Police Department, Ga.

David Smith, commander, Eastern District Operations, Prince William County Police Department, Va.

Milo Thornton, deputy chief, Corrections and Judicial Services Bureau, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Maj. Eric Chan, commander of the Fort Pierce Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. He previously served as assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in West Palm Beach and held senior leadership roles in Washington, D.C., and Miami. Chan began his career with the U.S. Customs Service in 1995 and holds a degree from Kean University and an executive leadership certificate from Harvard Kennedy School.

Acting Deputy Chief Caleb Gillette has served with the Fort Pierce Police Department for 24 years, rising through the ranks since joining as a patrol officer in 2001. He has twice held the role of acting deputy chief and currently oversees the Administrative Services Bureau, which manages records, fiscal operations, community programs, and specialized units. A former SWAT commander, Gillette holds a bachelor’s degree from Lee University, a master’s in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Florida Leadership Academy.

Deputy Chief Milo Thornton has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience and currently oversees corrections, judicial services, community affairs, and school resource operations at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. He previously served with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office in several leadership roles, including major and captain, and began his career as a correctional officer in 1998. Thornton holds degrees in criminal justice from Indian River State College, completed executive and command leadership training at the University of Louisville, and is an FBI National Academy selectee. He has been recognized with the FDLE Missing Children’s Award and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year honors.

Chief Michael Dieppa has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience with the Miami-Dade Police Department, where he advanced from police officer to major overseeing the Narcotics and Warrants Bureau. He played key roles in major initiatives, including coordinating Super Bowl LIV logistics, leading mass-casualty training in 2019, and helping implement the department’s body-worn camera program. Dieppa holds a doctorate in leadership and innovation from St. Thomas University, along with master’s and bachelor’s degrees in leadership. He is a member of several national law enforcement associations and has received multiple awards, including the Bronze Medal of Valor and the Life Saving Award. He currently serves as chief of police for the city of Chamblee, Georgia.

Vernon Hale III has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and recently served with the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland as assistant chief. Before that, he was chief of police in Galveston, Texas, and spent more than 26 years with the Dallas Police Department, where he rose to deputy chief and served in patrol, narcotics, and training divisions. Hale is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the PERF Senior Management Institute for Police and has received several honors, including the NAACP Community Champion Award and the First Union Church Black History Image Award.

Chief Mirtha Ramos leads the DeKalb County Police Department and previously served 22 years with the Miami-Dade Police Department, where she advanced to division chief overseeing more than 1,000 employees across four districts. In Miami-Dade, she helped expand the Youth Outreach Unit, promoting community policing and engagement. As DeKalb County’s first female police chief, Ramos has continued emphasizing community connection and public trust.

David Smith, a 22-year veteran of the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia, currently serves as commander of the department’s Eastern District Operations. Since joining the force in 2003, Smith has risen steadily through the ranks, holding leadership roles across operations, personnel, and training. Before his current post, he led the department’s Personnel Bureau as a captain and previously served as deputy commander of that same division. His earlier assignments included watch commander in operations, supervisor in youth services, and instructor at the department’s Criminal Justice Academy. Smith began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer before becoming a crash investigator in the Special Operations Bureau.

The city said first- and second-round interviews will take place over the next two to three weeks, with a final selection expected within three to five weeks.

City Manager Richard Chess said the city is focused on finding a leader who embodies Fort Pierce’s values and strengthens community trust.

“The City of Fort Pierce is dedicated to selecting a leader who reflects our community’s values, supports our officers, and continues to build trust through collaboration and innovation,” Chess said. “We are pleased with the high caliber of candidates and look forward to the next phase of this important process.”The city said it will continue to update the public as the hiring process moves forward.