Indian River County administrator secures three-year contract extension

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — County Administrator John Titkanich will remain at the helm of Indian River County government through November 2028 after narrowly securing a three-year contract extension Monday in a 3-2 vote by commissioners.

Titkanich brought the renewal request before the board on Nov. 4, emphasizing his commitment to the county and his belief that the extension signals stability for staff and residents.

“I'm requesting your approval of this contract renewal,” Titkanich said. “I'm deeply committed to Indian River County, this board, our staff, and the community. It truly is an honor to serve as county administrator and believe renewal is merited, not only as a recognition of our shared progress, but as a message of stability and direction to our organization and the public.”

The vote followed a tense discussion that reflected ongoing divisions among commissioners about Titkanich’s communication style and leadership, especially amid a public dispute with Sheriff Eric Flowers, who recently sued the county over a denied budget increase.

Titkanich began his presentation by highlighting operational improvements under his tenure.

“I believe we're seeing how data and performance tracking are improving our outcomes from community services to building and permitting,” he said. “We've seen how master planning in parks and rec and currently in utilities, as well as in public works, as we evaluated our streets where we resurfacing and identified which ones needed to be done first and foremost. I think that's good planning and so we are making smarter investments.”

He added that the county’s transformation “hasn't been without its challenges,” but said he remains committed “to lead transparently, empower our staff, and turn our strategic goals into measurable results.”

Vice Chair Daryl Loar, a longtime critic of Titkanich, said his chief concern continues to be communication.

“There was a rather lengthy and often heated discussion on the administrator’s performance, and one thing that came out of that was his desire to effectively communicate better with us,” Loar said. “In fact, I think he said that not only in September of 2024, but again in December of 2024, about being a more effective communicator.”

Loar said he has not seen progress.

“In fact, the last administrator weekly report that we have received, that I have received, was five months ago, the first week of June. I would submit that that is not effectively communicating,” he said.

Loar also cited personnel issues as signs of poor oversight, including matters involving the county’s former planning director and the recently resigned public works director.

“With respect to our planning director, when that went down, I was notified and then I notified the administrator, who's not aware of the situation that the planner was in,” Loar said. “I found that a little unusual in that he, being the leader of the agency, probably should have had some type of communication with someone.”

Commissioner Joseph Earman supported Titkanich’s renewal, calling the position one of the toughest in county government.

“Can we find fault in things that he's done or not done? Absolutely,” Earman said. “I don't know how many here would want that job, but I can't think of a harder job to have, to be pulled in five different directions by five different personalities that sit up here. … He has tried extremely hard. I think he's excelled exceptionally well in other areas. I think there's room for improvement in other areas. Communication is one of them.”

Chairman Joseph Flescher, who voted against the extension, echoed concerns about communication and internal management.

“There is basically close to single digits as to the institutional knowledge that's in this building,” Flescher said. “And that has happened by design, direction, and for a positive change. Some of it has happened, but by and far, it has eroded upon the communication and direction that we have.”

Commissioner Laura Moss defended Titkanich, pointing to several major initiatives completed under his leadership.

“The EAR report, comprehensive plan amendments, not done since 2008. I'll repeat that, since 2008. We have it now, thanks to this man,” Moss said. “And last but hardly least … the utilities department was about to go bankrupt. We did the utilities rate study. It had not been done in decades. … It needed to be done. It was going to be bankrupt.”

Commissioner Susan Adams also backed Titkanich, saying the county needs stability to move forward.

“I always will support accountability and transparency, but accountability means measured evaluation of performance, not campaigns designed to undermine,” Adams said. “Our community expects stability, fairness, and results, and that's the standard I think that we need to set and uphold.”

After debate, the board approved Titkanich’s renewal, extending his contract through November 2028.