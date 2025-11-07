PSLPD ramps up enforcement to curb ‘blocking the box’ violations

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is increasing enforcement against drivers who block intersections or run red lights in an effort to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow across the city.

According to the department, many drivers mistakenly believe that tailing another vehicle through a yellow or red light saves time. In reality, police said, this behavior often causes longer delays. Traffic sensors in areas such as St. Lucie West detect when vehicles block intersections or disregard red lights, disrupting the signal cycle and triggering backups.

With traffic violations and congestion among the city’s top community concerns, PSLPD said it is analyzing intersections that experience the highest number of crashes, violations and backups. Enforcement will be carried out in phases, beginning with an educational effort. Officers will remind drivers of the issue during traffic stops, though citations may still be issued.

The second phase will include increased enforcement by both patrol and traffic units.

Police urged drivers to exercise patience and avoid entering intersections unless they can clear them completely, reminding motorists: “Don’t block the box.”