Vero Beach Museum of Art raises $100 million toward campus expansion

VERO BEACH — The Vero Beach Museum of Art announced that it has raised $100 million during the quiet phase of its Museum in the Garden: The Campaign for VBMA, a $126 million capital campaign to fund a new museum campus and expanded facilities.

The campaign has drawn support from more than 112 donor households, including individuals and foundations. The announcement coincided with a groundbreaking ceremony that brought together more than 200 civic leaders, supporters, and stakeholders to mark the start of construction.

The new two-story, 90,000-square-foot museum, designed by Allied Works in collaboration with Unknown Studio Landscape Architecture & Urban Design, will feature walled gardens, terraces, and courtyards that connect art and nature. The design replaces the existing one-story facility, doubles exhibition space to 22,000 square feet, and adds 1.5 acres of green space within Riverside Park.

“This project would not be possible without the extraordinary generosity of the VBMA Board and the Vero Beach community,” said Brady Roberts, executive director and CEO of the Vero Beach Museum of Art. “With this expansion, we are creating a home that reflects the caliber of our programming—a space worthy of our community’s vision and the Museum’s role as a cultural leader.”

VBMA Board Chair and Building Committee Co-Chair Richard D. Segal said the project positions the museum for the future as it approaches its 40th anniversary next year.

“Ultimately, this transformation is about more than enhancing a building—it’s a lasting investment in the people whose lives are enriched through access to the arts,” Segal said.

Campaign Chair Emily Sherwood said the project has served as “a unifying force for our community.” She credited the effort’s progress to broad local support and encouraged continued participation as the campaign enters its public phase.

Museum programming will continue in the current facility through early 2027.