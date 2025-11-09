Historic Seminole Inn of Indiantown sold for restoration

INDIANTOWN — The Seminole Inn, a 1925 landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been purchased by The Garcia Companies, which plans to restore the property and reinforce its role as a historic and cultural centerpiece of the Village of Indiantown.

The Inn had been owned and operated by the Wall family for nearly 40 years. Former owner Jonnie Wall Flewelling said finding the right buyer was essential to preserving the site’s legacy.

“The Seminole Inn has been a huge part of our lives so we knew the buyer had to be just the right fit,” Flewelling said. “We were able to sustain the Inn until we found the people who would share our heart and vision. We’ve done that. Now we can make the lady grand again.”

Josh Kellam, president of The Garcia Companies, said the firm intends to dedicate its resources to restoring the building and reviving its role in the community.

“This is a national treasure and a key part of the heartbeat of the Village of Indiantown,” Kellam said. “It is our greatest desire to see the Inn restored to its former glory and to create a beautiful enclave that will serve as its center.”

The Seminole Inn was built by S. Davies Warfield, president of the Seaboard Air Line Railroad, as part of his broader development plans for Indiantown. Among its notable guests was Warfield’s niece, Wallis Warfield Simpson, who later became the Duchess of Windsor after Prince Edward abdicated the British throne.

Sandy Garcia of The Garcia Companies said preserving history is central to the company’s mission.

“Legacy is an important part of the Garcia story as is preserving and protecting history,” Garcia said. “My late husband, Eddie Garcia, would have celebrated his 100th year of life this year. It is only fitting that the Seminole Inn will do the same. We are honored and excited to attach our name to this significant project.”

Marcellus Osceola Jr., chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, praised the acquisition and the focus on preservation.

“The Seminole Inn has an important place in Florida’s heritage with meaningful ties to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and we congratulate The Garcia Companies on their acquisition of the Inn,” Osceola said. “The Seminole Tribe supports preservation efforts of important historic landmarks in Florida. Preservation helps all Floridians to remember where we came from.”

The Garcia Companies said it is reviewing the Inn’s historic features and artifacts as part of a careful planning process, with more details about the renovation expected in the coming months.