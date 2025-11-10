Cold weather shelter to open in Fort Pierce as temperatures drop below 40 degrees

FORT PIERCE — With temperatures expected to dip below 40 degrees overnight Monday, St. Lucie County, the City of Fort Pierce, and In the Image of Christ are partnering to open an emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Avenue D.

According to the National Weather Service, the Treasure Coast is forecast to see at least four consecutive hours of temperatures below 40 degrees on the night of Nov. 10. The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Monday and close at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Free transportation to the temporary shelter will be available through Area Regional Transit (ART) between 6 and 8 p.m. Pickup locations include:



Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave.

Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista Boulevard, east of U.S. 1

Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd., Fort Pierce

Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce

Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 North U.S. 1, Fort Pierce

Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

For more information, residents can contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653. The nonprofit organization partners with the county to open emergency shelters whenever temperatures fall below 40 degrees for more than four hours.

Officials also urge residents to bring pets indoors during the cold snap. County Animal Safety staff remind the public that it is illegal to leave animals tethered outside unsupervised, regardless of the weather.