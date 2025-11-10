Florida fast-tracks Everglades restoration with new EAA reservoir partnership

FORT PIERCE — A long-standing concern for environmentalists on the Treasure Coast is finally making headway, with Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing a new partnership with the federal government that allows Florida to move forward on a major project to reduce pollution from Lake Okeechobee.

“Under this new agreement, Florida is now empowered to complete work on behalf of the Army and federal government, so they give us the funds and then we execute on the project,” DeSantis said.

The initiative focuses on the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) reservoir system, located just south of Lake Okeechobee. The $3 billion system includes a 10,000-acre reservoir and a 6,500-acre stormwater treatment area designed to store and clean excess lake water before sending it south to the Everglades.

“Part of our agreement allowed Florida to take control of construction of inflow and outflow pump stations for the EAA,” DeSantis said. “The EAA is a 10,000-acre reservoir. It will store excess water from Lake Okeechobee, over 78 billion gallons, enough water to fill almost 120,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This water will then be sent to an adjacent 6,500-acre stormwater treatment area, which is what we did, where it will be cleaned and then delivered south to nourish the Everglades. This will provide an additional 370,000 acre-feet of clean water to the ecosystem each and every year. That’s enough to lower Lake Okeechobee by six inches and significantly reduce harmful discharges to our coastal estuaries.”

DeSantis said the changes are especially significant for communities on the Treasure Coast that have long been affected by discharges.

“What was happening over on the east coast of Florida, places like Stuart — massive discharges going over there. A lot of blue-green algae, big type of blooms, you know, really impacted the economy, quality of life. It didn’t, honestly, it smelled bad. I mean, it just was not good,” he said.

Beyond improving Everglades water flow, the system will also help strengthen South Florida’s drinking water supply.

“We’ll also supply freshwater for the Biscayne Aquifer, which is a source of drinking water for many people in South Florida,” DeSantis said.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert called the effort a major milestone in Everglades restoration.

“The EAA inflow pump station is more than a construction project. It is a key piece that makes the crown jewel of Everglades restoration possible,” Lambert said.

Drew Bartlett, executive director of the South Florida Water Management District, highlighted the massive scope of the engineering work.

“Why is it so big? Because it has to move rivers. It is moving the river of grass, literally, right? Right now, the Kissimmee River is coming into Lake Okeechobee at one billion gallons per day. This can pull water off of Lake Okeechobee. Instead of it going to the east and west coast, it’s coming south into this reservoir. And it’s because of this pump station that we’re able to do that,” Bartlett said.

The project, originally expected to be completed in 2034, is now on track to finish ahead of time in 2029.

“It’s slated to be completed five years ahead of our previously anticipated opening,” DeSantis said.

The governor also noted that additional funding for Everglades restoration is expected to be included in the upcoming state budget, which is set to be finalized in early December.