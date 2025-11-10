Palm City community honors veterans with second annual Monarch Walk/Ride

PALM CITY — The Monarch Country Club community came together Sunday morning for the second annual Monarch Veterans Walk/Ride, held Nov. 9 in Palm City to honor local veterans and service members.

Participants gathered at the clubhouse before taking part in a half-mile walk led by Boy Scout Troop 823 from the First United Methodist Church in Stuart.

The event was organized by Palm City resident Lori McNicholas, whose two sons, Matthew, 27, and Mitchell, 25, both serve in the U.S. Army. Matthew is stationed in North Carolina, and Mitchell is based in Italy.

“This is all about the veterans, many of whom have never had this kind of recognition or thanks,” McNicholas said. “My two boys are currently serving in the Army, and our family is deeply patriotic and proud to live in a community that stands behind our veterans.”

More than 100 residents joined last year’s inaugural walk. McNicholas said she was particularly moved by Vietnam veteran Bob Truckenmiller, who told her it was the first time he had been honored in such a positive way. Truckenmiller said that when he returned from war decades ago, he was met not with gratitude but with hostility.

“I can’t be with my boys right now,” McNicholas said, “but I can do something that honors them and every veteran who has worn the uniform.”