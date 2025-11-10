United Way Indian River County opens volunteer applications for tax assistance program

VERO BEACH — As tax season approaches, United Way of Indian River County is once again calling for volunteers to join its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, known as VITA. The free tax preparation service helps local residents earning $68,000 or less file their returns and claim important tax credits.

“We provide free services for tax assistance. If you make $68,000 or less per year, married or single, you qualify to have your taxes done for free with us,” said Amanda Morgan, community impact coordinator for United Way of Indian River County.

The program aims to help working families and students access critical tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and American Opportunity Tax Credit. By avoiding costly filing fees, participants often save hundreds of dollars.

“If you go and have your taxes done at any other tax preparation place, it can run you $100 to $300, sometimes even more, for the exact same service that you get from us for free,” Morgan said.

The savings add up quickly for the community, she said.

“Just this year alone, 2025 tax season, we saved over $300,000 in tax preparation fees. We've served over 2,500 people, which is up by 700 people from the year prior,” Morgan said.

No prior tax experience is required to volunteer, and United Way provides all necessary training and support. Volunteers can assist as tax preparers or as greeters who help clients check in and organize their documents.

“No experience is needed. It's not just tax preparation volunteers. We also need volunteers that are kind of like the receptionists. They check the people in, they make sure they have all the tax documents that are needed, and they also go over the form,” Morgan said.

Training is provided at no cost and includes certification through the IRS.

“Usually it’s a three-day training, and then you do an IRS certification, so you are going to be IRS certified as a volunteer to prepare taxes. And the greeters also have a training. It’s usually just a one-day training, but they also get certified through the IRS to be a greeter,” she said.

United Way CEO Meredith Egan said the volunteers play a crucial role in supporting local families during a stressful time of year.

“These volunteers make a remarkable difference for families and individuals in need, and we couldn’t be prouder of their dedication,” Egan said. “As we look to the coming year, we’re calling on even more passionate individuals to join us in this rewarding work.”

Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one four-hour shift per week, with flexible scheduling and multiple site locations across Indian River County.

“You can volunteer as many shifts as you want, as long as it’s at least one shift a week. And you go in and you pick the days and the locations that you are available to work,” Morgan said.

VITA sites will operate from mid-January through April 2026, with tax appointments beginning in February.

“We start accepting appointments in January for February. So February is when we actually start doing taxes again. The first week in February is when we open back up,” Morgan said.

To sign up or learn more about volunteering, visit their website or contact Amanda Morgan at (772) 567-8900 ext. 120 or Amanda.Morgan@UnitedWayIRC.org.