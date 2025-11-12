Port St. Lucie announces Thanksgiving week trash collection changes

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie announced adjustments to its trash, recycling, yard, and bulk waste collection schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

Collections scheduled for Monday, Nov. 24, through Wednesday, Nov. 26, will take place as usual, city officials said. There will be no collection services on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 27, as the landfill will be closed. Thursday customers will have their waste collected Friday, Nov. 28, and Friday customers will be serviced Saturday, Nov. 29.

The city’s Convenient Drop-off Center will also be closed Thursday and Friday but will reopen Saturday, Nov. 29.

Residents are asked to place garbage and recycling carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their collection day but no earlier than 6 p.m. the evening before. All household trash must fit inside the black garbage cart with the lid closed, and recyclables should be clean, dry, and fit inside the green cart with the lid closed.

Carts, yard waste, and bulk piles should be kept at least three feet from obstacles such as mailboxes, utility poles, or fire hydrants. Yard waste is limited to one 4-cubic-yard pile per week, with branches no longer than 4 feet and no more than 6 inches in diameter. Bulk waste, such as furniture, appliances, and mattresses, is limited to 2 cubic yards per month.

Only three holidays affect the city’s solid waste collection schedule: Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. Regular service continues on all other holidays, including New Year’s Day.

Additional information on solid waste services, schedules, and guidelines is available at CityofPSL.com/SolidWaste.