Fort Pierce extends impact fee moratorium for another year

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce City Commission has approved an extension of the city’s impact fee moratorium through Nov. 3, 2026, continuing a policy first adopted in 2020 to encourage new residential and commercial development within the Urban Infill and Redevelopment Area.

The moratorium, approved during the commission’s Nov. 3 meeting, waives certain city impact fees for construction projects in targeted areas where infrastructure such as roads and utilities is already in place.

City officials said the waiver has helped reduce development costs and supported an increase in construction permits over the past five years. The initiative aims to promote investment in core neighborhoods and make use of vacant or underused land.

The impact fee moratorium is one of several programs offered by the city and the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency to encourage revitalization. Others include the Commercial Façade Grant Program, Property Refresh Grants for paint and signage, and the Infill Lien Reduction Program.

