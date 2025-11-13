Indian River schools seek community input on proposed start time changes

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The School District of Indian River County is considering changes to school start and dismissal times beginning in the 2026–27 school year and is asking for input from families and staff before making a final decision.

According to the district, the proposed schedule adjustments aim to better align start times across schools, improve after-school opportunities, and support student learning.

Emails containing survey links were sent to staff at 4 p.m. and to families at 6 p.m. Thursday. Those who do not have an email address on file in Focus can access the surveys through public links provided by the district.

Under the proposal, high schools would start at 7:20 a.m. and dismiss at 2:07 p.m., shifting from the current 7:05 a.m. to 1:52 p.m. schedule. Middle schools would begin at 8:10 a.m. and end at 2:51 p.m., a change from the current 8 a.m. to 2:41 p.m.

For K–8 schools, including Fellsmere Elementary, Pelican Island, Osceola Magnet, and Rosewood Magnet, the proposed hours are 8:10 a.m. to 2:51 p.m., compared with the current 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Elementary schools would start at 8:55 a.m. and dismiss at 3:35 p.m., a five-minute change from the current schedule.

Wabasso School and Indian River Preparatory will keep their existing independent start times.

Families and staff can submit feedback through the district’s online survey until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.