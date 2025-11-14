Six arrested in Martin County online predator sting targeting child exploitation

MARTIN COUNTY — A three-day online undercover operation involving multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of six people accused of attempting to exploit children online, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation, called Operation All Tricks, No Treats, targeted individuals who allegedly engaged in sexually explicit communications with minors, sent child sexual abuse material and arranged meetings for sexual activity.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Stuart Police Department, Jupiter Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service – Miami Field Office, the Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Office of the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The following individuals were arrested:



Isaias Chaman Coy, 40, Guatemala

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

ICE detainer placed.

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child. ICE detainer placed. David Desormeaux, 39, Canada

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Miguel Angel, 34, Stuart, Florida

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Investigators said he was in possession of a firearm.

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Investigators said he was in possession of a firearm. Antonio Frederico Perez Rojas, 22, Guatemala

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

ICE detainer placed.

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. ICE detainer placed. Mohamed Kamal Mesregah, 38, Egypt

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

ICE detainer placed.

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. ICE detainer placed. Jeremiah Jamal Gilyard, 34, Madison, Florida

Charges: Use of a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child; travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Three of the suspects are foreign nationals, and the sheriff’s office said it is working with federal authorities on removal orders.

The cases are being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, the State Attorney’s Office for the 19th Judicial Circuit and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The sheriff’s office encouraged parents to discuss online safety with their children, monitor internet use and report suspicious activity.