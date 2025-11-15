Fort Pierce police arrest suspect in series of hotel burglaries, sexual misconduct incidents

FORT PIERCE — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of multiple crimes at a hotel on South Ocean Drive, following a monthlong investigation into burglaries, thefts and sexual misconduct reports.

Fort Pierce police said Sedrick Maurice Boston of Fort Pierce was identified and taken into custody after detectives and patrol officers investigated four separate incidents that occurred at 110 S. Ocean Drive between Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

The first incident was reported Oct. 16 at 1:50 a.m., when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary. According to police, a slender male suspect entered an occupied room through a balcony and attempted to sexually assault a sleeping victim. The victim resisted, and the suspect fled, taking a firearm and cash.

Two days later, on Oct. 18 at 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the property’s parking lot after a woman reported seeing a slender male exposing himself and engaging in a lewd act while watching her through her vehicle’s rear window. She yelled and sounded her horn, and the suspect ran.

A third incident was reported Nov. 5 at 9:49 p.m., when an employee encountered a slender Black male engaging in sexual misconduct in a public area of one of the hotel floors and alerted staff and police.

On Nov. 6, officers were called to the hotel again after guests reported a burglary to their room. The victims told police they had gone out for the evening and returned before 1 a.m. They later discovered that cash and a firearm stored in the room were missing, with no sign of forced entry.

Investigators arrested Boston, who faces charges including attempted sexual assault with a weapon, three counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft, two counts of indecent exposure and dealing in stolen property.

Police said the case remains active.