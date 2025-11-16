Treasure Coast Center for Economic and Educational Development names new board leadership

The Treasure Coast Center for Economic and Educational Development, a nonprofit created by the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County, has named its 2025–26 Board of Directors.

Azlina Goldstein of Riverland/GL Homes will continue to serve as chair. Brandon Nobile of Remnant Construction was appointed vice chair, Trisha Hawthorne of Seacoast Bank will serve as treasurer and Nikita Lloyd as secretary. Anita Fischer was named executive director.

“TCCEED is igniting opportunity for tomorrow’s workforce in the Treasure Coast, shaped by and for our community,” Goldstein said. “I’m proud to be working side by side with St. Lucie Public Schools, Indian River State College, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County, United Against Poverty, Project LIFT, and the Community Foundation Martin - St. Lucie. With the support and essential involvement of our business community, we are inspiring the next generation, securing our region’s future, and proving that opportunity and legacy begin here at home.”

Fischer said the newly appointed board is focused on expanding programs launched this year.

“With several amazingly successful and meaningful pilot programs completed during 2025, TCCEED is sprinting full speed ahead with the appointment of this innovative and hard-working board,” Fischer said. “I’m so thankful for the board’s leadership, the EDC’s support, all of our workforce partners and the support of our community partners like the United Way of St. Lucie and Okeechobee, the Education Foundation St. Lucie, the St. Lucie County Children’s Services Council, and Treasure Coast Manufacturers Association.”

This summer, the organization coordinated paid internships for 51 high school juniors and seniors with 25 St. Lucie County companies. At least 14 students received job offers after completing the internships. The nonprofit’s first 8th Grade Experience, designed to introduce students to career pathways, is scheduled for November.