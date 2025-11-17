Martin County names Teacher of the Year during annual awards celebration

STUART — The Martin County School District (MCSD), in collaboration with the Education Foundation of Martin County (EFMC), recognized the achievements of local educators during the annual Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration on Thursday at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie.

Chanda Leon, a science teacher at Martin County High School, was named the 2025–2026 Teacher of the Year. Leon, who has taught in the district since 2010, has a total of 24 years of experience in education.

The event also honored outstanding educators from elementary, middle, and high schools in the district:



High School Teacher of the Year: Chanda Leon, Martin County High School, sponsored by Keiser University

Middle School Teacher of the Year: Cassie Mailhot, Stuart Middle School, sponsored by the Education Foundation of Martin County

Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Alexis Gray, Palm City Elementary School, 4th grade, sponsored by Cigna Healthcare

Spirit Award: Felix A. Williams Elementary, sponsored by Publix Super Market Charities

The celebration, attended by educators, families, and community supporters, featured entertainment and decorations reflecting the importance of education in the community.

Superintendent Michael Maine highlighted the significance of the awards, stating, “The Teacher of the Year celebration is a time-honored tradition that highlights the extraordinary dedication of our educators. We are grateful for the Education Foundation of Martin County and all of our sponsors who make this event possible.”

The event recognized the contributions of educators across the district, with MCSD and EFMC extending their gratitude to the community partners whose support helped make the celebration possible.