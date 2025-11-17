Port St. Lucie seeks public input on East Torino Parkway improvements

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie is planning improvements along East Torino Parkway and is inviting residents to provide input during an open-house style public meeting Nov. 19.

The city said the effort aims to enhance safety, accessibility and traffic flow along the corridor. Residents can also complete a survey to share feedback by visiting link.cityofpsl.com/etpsurvey.

Two meeting times and locations are scheduled:



4 to 5 p.m. at Winterlakes Park pavilion, 5241 NW Jannebo St.

6 to 7 p.m. at the Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

The proposed improvements would include:



NW Cashmere Boulevard from NW Peacock to NW East Torino Parkway

NW East Torino Parkway from NW Cashmere Boulevard to Midway Road

City officials said the meeting will offer the public an opportunity to learn more about proposed design elements, provide feedback and discuss how improvements could influence safety and aesthetics along the corridor.

Torino Regional Park, which spans 195.17 acres, was originally designed and permitted in 2007. Public meetings and surveys conducted in 2023 informed a revised conceptual master plan that was completed in early 2024. Possible future amenities include a destination playground, splash pad, skate park, boardwalk, plaza, paved and unpaved trails, an outdoor covered gym, and pavilions.

The park's estimated budget is $20.5 million dollars, up from nearly $7 million of its original $14 million dollar estimate.