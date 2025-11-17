St. Lucie County Habitat for Humanity to close ReStore locations Nov. 22

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity of St. Lucie and Okeechobee will close its ReStore locations in Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie on Nov. 22 after more than a decade in operation, citing changing consumer habits and declining revenue.

“The ReStores were set up to be an auxiliary source of funding for the habitat work that we do and the model kind of based on a thrift store model with the exception that we focus on household items and building materials which helps make us stand out,” said Bob Calhoun, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Lucie and Okeechobee County.

Calhoun said shifts in how people sell used goods, particularly through online platforms, have affected the stores’ viability.

“The climate changed pretty dramatically after the pandemic. The way people handle their used goods has shifted greatly to the cell phones that are in everyone’s pocket,” he said.

“People more prone to, rather than donating a piece of furniture to us, they’ll snap a picture of it, post it on any number of platforms out there to sell. So that’s competition that we have not been able to keep up with,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity said increased operating costs and declining revenue ultimately led to the decision.

“There’s still some ReStores that are wonderfully successful but not as successful as they were in the past at generating income. What came of our ReStores is they were just not performing. In fact, they were operating at a loss,” Calhoun said.

The organization confirmed the closure in a written announcement last week.

After many years serving St. Lucie County residents, Habitat for Humanity St. Lucie & Okeechobee “has made the difficult decision to conclude operations at both of its ReStore locations in Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie,” effective Nov. 22, 2025, according to the release.

The stores have provided gently used furniture, home improvement items and building materials while supporting efforts to build affordable homes and provide critical repairs for local families.

“While this was not an easy decision, it allows us to focus our resources more directly on building and repairing homes for the families we serve,” Calhoun said. “We are deeply grateful to every donor, shopper, volunteer, and staff member who helped make the ReStores such a vital part of our community over the years.”

Calhoun said that although the closures are disappointing, the change will allow the organization to refocus on its primary mission.

“We had a tool to enhance our funding to address housing needs in the community. It ceased to perform. I think it helps us move forward and advance,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity St. Lucie & Okeechobee will continue its work to provide affordable homeownership and critical home repairs throughout the region. Community members are encouraged to support the organization through donations, volunteering and upcoming events.

For more information, visit www.habitatslo.house or call (772) 464-1117.