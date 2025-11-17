St. Lucie eighth graders explore career paths at hands-on workforce event

PORT ST. LUCIE — More than 760 St. Lucie Public Schools eighth graders participated in hands-on demonstrations of careers ranging from healthcare and construction to logistics, technology, communications and public service during the 8th Grade Experience on Nov. 12 at the school district offices in Port St. Lucie.

School buses arrived throughout the morning beginning at 8:30 a.m., bringing groups of students from across the county to meet with representatives from 30 local businesses and organizations. Exhibitors spent the day discussing local career opportunities available after graduation from high school or college.

The event was coordinated by the Treasure Coast Center for Economic and Educational Development (TCCEED) in collaboration with St. Lucie Public Schools. It served as a pilot program modeled after an annual career exploration event in Bowling Green, Kentucky. District and TCCEED leadership visited Bowling Green several times in 2024 while planning for the initiative.

“TCCEED is igniting opportunity for tomorrow’s workforce on the Treasure Coast, working in partnership with St. Lucie Public Schools to drive youth empowerment and career readiness in ways our community has never experienced before,” said TCCEED Chair Azlina Goldstein.

Goldstein said the event builds on recent workforce-related programming.

“The 8th Grade Experience was incredibly successful. This year we also offered a pilot program with paid summer internships for high school juniors and seniors, coordinated student career fairs, toured school counselors through local businesses and introduced business leaders to our high schools’ career and technical programs – and we are just getting started,” she said.

TCCEED Executive Director Anita Fischer said the day demonstrated strong support from the business community.

“The TCCEED and St. Lucie Public Schools 8th Grade Experience was absolutely incredible. Nearly 800 students and 30+ local businesses came together for hands-on, engaging activities that opened doors, sparked curiosity, and empowered our future workforce,” Fischer said.

“It was amazing to be able to bring this vision to life — but it was our business community that really showed up and poured enthusiasm and encouragement into these students. And, the students, they were phenomenal. Their eagerness, teamwork, and excitement made every moment unforgettable,” she said.

St. Lucie Public Schools Superintendent Jon Prince said the event fits into the district’s workforce preparation strategy.

“The 8th Grade Experience was a huge success, with over 700 St. Lucie Public Schools students meeting with local business leaders and learning about future opportunities in the local workforce,” Prince said. “As part of our Classrooms2Careers initiative, students were able to engage, experience and begin relationships with their future employers.”

Local officials also praised the pilot event.

“I was truly impressed by the collaboration, the energy, and the commitment from everyone involved,” said St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend. “Our community thrives when we invest in education, workforce development, and future opportunities.”

“This morning’s tour of the 8th Grade Experience was inspiring. Local employers are showing eighth graders that great opportunities exist right here at home,” said Port St. Lucie Councilman Anthony Bonna Sr.

“TMx Aero had an amazing time at the 8th Grade Experience. As a proud sponsor, we brought out tools and real aircraft parts to show students what a future in aviation maintenance could look like,” said Michelle Oakley, TMx Aero’s director of sales.

On Nov. 13, TCCEED received a Community Impact Award from the Treasure Coast Chapter of the Association of American Fundraising Professionals during the regional National Philanthropy Day event.